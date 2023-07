Results on Saturday in the ATP clay-court tournament at Bastad (x denotes seeding

B�stad, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :results on Saturday in the ATP clay-court tournament at Bastad (x denotes seeding; Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries).

Semi-finalsCasper Ruud (NOR x1) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x3) 6-3, 7-5