Tennis: ATP Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:15 PM

Tennis: ATP Cup results

Results on day two of the 12-team ATP Cup Wednesday at Melbourne Park

Melbourne (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :results on day two of the 12-team ATP Cup Wednesday at Melbourne Park. Four teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: Group A Germany 2 Canada 1 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2) Alexander Zverev (GER) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Peter Polansky/Steven Diez (CAN) bt Jan-Lennard Struff/Kevin Krawietz (GER) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (6/8), 10-3 Group C Italy 2 France 1 Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-1, 7-6 (7/2)Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4, 6-2Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) bt Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 6-3, 6-4

