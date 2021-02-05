UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: ATP Cup Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:44 PM

Tennis: ATP Cup results

Results on day two of the 12-team ATP Cup Wednesday at Melbourne Park. Four teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin

Melbourne (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :results on day two of the 12-team ATP Cup Wednesday at Melbourne Park. Four teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: Group A Germany 2 Serbia 1 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Novak Djokovic (SRB) bt Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-5 Alexander Zverev/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Novak Djokovic/Nikola Cacic (SRB) 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 10-7 Group B Greece 2 Spain 1 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) 6-3, 6-4Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 7-5, 7-5Michail Pervolarakis/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) bt Pablo Carreno Busta/Marcel Granollers (ESP) 1-0 retired

Related Topics

Germany Melbourne Spain Serbia Greece From

Recent Stories

Palau Plans to Withdraw From Pacific Islands Forum ..

3 minutes ago

Internet services suspended in IIOJK

3 minutes ago

Lancet Analysis of Sputnik V Puts It Among World's ..

3 minutes ago

For Pakistan 'Kashmir is matter of principle, not ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil's Communication Minister to Discuss 5G Netw ..

3 minutes ago

New Wave of COVID in Spring Unlikely, Argentina Ca ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.