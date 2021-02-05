UrduPoint.com
Tennis: ATP Cup Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:29 PM

Tennis: ATP Cup results

Collated results on day three of the 12-team ATP Cup Wednesday at Melbourne Park

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Collated results on day three of the 12-team ATP Cup Wednesday at Melbourne Park. Four teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: Group A Germany 2 Serbia 1 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Novak Djokovic (SRB) bt Alexander Zverev (GER) 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-5 Alexander Zverev/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Novak Djokovic/Nikola Cacic (SRB) 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 10-7 Group B Greece 2 Spain 1 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Michail Pervolarakis (GRE) 6-3, 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 7-5, 7-5 Michail Pervolarakis/Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) bt Pablo Carreno Busta/Marcel Granollers (ESP) 1-0 retired Group C France 2 Austria 1 Nicolas Mahut (FRA) bt Dennis Novak (AUT) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-1 retiredNicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin bt Philipp Oswald/Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (AUT) 6-3, 6-3AFP

