Tennis: ATP Cup results - collated

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Collated results on day two of the inaugural ATP Cup team event being played Saturday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Eight teams qualify for the knockout phase from the round robin: In Sydney Group E Argentina 2 Poland 1 Guido Pella (ARG) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni (ARG) bt Hubert Hurkacz/Lubasz Kubot (POL) 6-2, 6-4 Austria 0 Croatia 3 Marin Cilic (CRO) bt Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 Borna Coric (CRO) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3 Ivan Dodig/Nikola Mektic (CRO) bt Oliver Marach/Jurgen Meltzer (AUT) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 In Brisbane Group A France 2 Chile 1 Benoit Paire (FRA) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3 Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3, 7-5 Nicolas Jarry/Cristian Garin (CHI) bt Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 7-5, 6-2 Serbia 3 South Africa 0 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 Novak Djokovic (SRB) bt Kevin Anderson (RSA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (8/6) Nikola Cacic/Viktor Troicki (SRB) bt Raven Klaasen/Ruan Roelofse (RSA) 6-3, 6-2 In Perth Group B Japan 3 Uruguay 0 Go Soeda (JPN) bt Martin Cuevas (URU) 6-1, 6-3 Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-0, 6-1 Toshihide Matsui/Ben McLachlan (JPN) bt Pablo Cuevas/Ariel Behar (URU) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Spain 3 Georgia 0 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Aleksandre Metreveli (GEO) 6-0, 6-0Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-3, 7-5Pablo Carreno Busta/Feliciano Lopez (ESP) bt Aleksandre Bakshi/George Tsivadze (GEO) 6-3, 6-4