Tennis: ATP Doha results

Results from the ATP tournament in Doha on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Doha on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Denis Shapovalov (CAN x1) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 6-4, 6-0 Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3Marin Cilic (CRO x4) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 7-5