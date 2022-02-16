UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Doha Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Tennis: ATP Doha results

Results from the ATP tournament in Doha on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Doha on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Denis Shapovalov (CAN x1) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 6-4, 6-0 Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3Marin Cilic (CRO x4) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 7-5

Related Topics

Hun Doha Van From

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Accession to NATO Depends on Ukrainians ..

Ukraine's Accession to NATO Depends on Ukrainians - US Deputy State Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Russia No Longer Interested in Stoltenberg's State ..

Russia No Longer Interested in Stoltenberg's Statements, Moscow Wants Real Dialo ..

2 minutes ago
 New mountain 'Hassan Sadpara Pack' discovered

New mountain 'Hassan Sadpara Pack' discovered

3 minutes ago
 PDWP approve Rs. 322630 mln development schemes

PDWP approve Rs. 322630 mln development schemes

3 minutes ago
 One COVID patient dies, 261 test positive in Hyder ..

One COVID patient dies, 261 test positive in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 DC Rafiq distributes 200 goats among earthquake vi ..

DC Rafiq distributes 200 goats among earthquake victims in Harnai

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>