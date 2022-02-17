- Home
Tennis: ATP Doha Results
Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2022 | 07:39 PM
Results from the ATP tournament in Doha on Thursday
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Doha on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finals Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x1) 6-4, 6-4
