UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Doha Results

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Tennis: ATP Doha results

Results from the ATP tournament in Doha on Thursday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Doha on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finals Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x1) 6-4, 6-4

Related Topics

Doha From

Recent Stories

IMF program aims to promote macroeconomic stabilit ..

IMF program aims to promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan: IMF's Official

28 seconds ago
 DC visits different areas of city, inspects beauti ..

DC visits different areas of city, inspects beautification work

29 seconds ago
 Legislation underway to set up recycling plant for ..

Legislation underway to set up recycling plant for sacred papers: Official

31 seconds ago
 KP's first joint check post of Forest-Wildlife set ..

KP's first joint check post of Forest-Wildlife set up at Abbotabad district

32 seconds ago
 Tree plantation drive under "Nikhra Abbottabad" to ..

Tree plantation drive under "Nikhra Abbottabad" to start on Tuesday

34 seconds ago
 Swat Police arrest 5 gamblers, seize cash at stake ..

Swat Police arrest 5 gamblers, seize cash at stake

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>