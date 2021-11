Tennis: ATP Finals qualifiers

All eight places at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin on November 14-21 have been filled following Hubert Hurkacz's win in the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :All eight places at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin on November 14-21 have been filled following Hubert Hurkacz's win in the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Friday.

The eight qualifiers, with world ranking prior to Paris Masters and age in brackets, are: 1.

Novak Djokovic (SRB) (1, 34 years) 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) (2, 25) 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) (4, 24) 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) (3, 23) 5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) (6, 24) 6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) (7, 25)7. Casper Ruud (NOR) (8, 22)8. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) (10, 24)