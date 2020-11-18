UrduPoint.com
Tennis: ATP Finals Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:16 PM

Results from the fourth day of the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :results from the fourth day of the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): Singles Group Tokyo 1970 Alexander Zverev (GER x5) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x8) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Playing later Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) Doubles Group Bob Bryan Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos (ESP/ARG x4) bt Mate Pavic/Bruno Soares (CRO/BRA x1) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 10-8 Playing laterJohn Peers/Michael Venus (AUS/NZL x6) v Jurgen Melzer/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (AUT/FRA x7)

More Stories From Sports

