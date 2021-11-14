UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Finals Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 33 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Tennis: ATP Finals results

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :results on the opening day of the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday (x denotes seeded player): Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 Playing laterAlexander Zverev (GER x3) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6)

Related Topics

Turin Ita Sunday Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to s ..

EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to service UAE Air Force and Air D ..

10 minutes ago
 T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty ..

T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty tries to keep Kiwis on track

25 minutes ago
 Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership wit ..

Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership with potential establishment of a ..

25 minutes ago
 Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters ..

Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters from Aeroter

25 minutes ago
 EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Rec ..

EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Reconnaissance and Combat Unmanne ..

55 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed F ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.