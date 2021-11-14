- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: ATP Finals Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 33 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:40 PM
Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :results on the opening day of the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday (x denotes seeded player): Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 Playing laterAlexander Zverev (GER x3) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6)
Related Topics
Recent Stories
EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to service UAE Air Force and Air D ..
T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty tries to keep Kiwis on track
Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership with potential establishment of a ..
Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters from Aeroter
EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Reconnaissance and Combat Unmanne ..
Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic
More Stories From Sports
-
Motorcycling: Results and standings from the Valencia MotoGP - collated10 minutes ago
-
T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty tries to keep Kiwis on track25 minutes ago
-
Valentino Rossi bows out as Bagnaia wins season-closing Valencia MotoGP40 minutes ago
-
New Zealand struggle to 57-1 after 10 overs in T20 World Cup final40 minutes ago
-
Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms win title1 hour ago
-
Tenacious Polo Cup: HN Polo win trophy1 hour ago
-
Australia win crucial toss and bowl first in T20 World Cup final1 hour ago
-
7th disability championship; Bahawalpur team qualifies for semi-final2 hours ago
-
Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand in T20 World Cup final2 hours ago
-
Wales v Fiji teams for rugby Test2 hours ago
-
Rossi to start his final MotoGP from 10th on grid19 hours ago
-
Alpine skiing: World Cup results19 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.