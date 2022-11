Tennis: ATP Finals results

Results from the second day of the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :results from the second day of the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday: Red Group Andrey Rublev bt Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) Playing later (2000 GMT) Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Played Sunday Green GroupCasper Ruud (NOR) bt Felix Auger-Alissime (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4Taylor Fritz (USA) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1