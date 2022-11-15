UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Finals Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Tennis: ATP Finals results

Results from the third day of the ATP Finals in Turin on Tuesday

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :results from the third day of the ATP Finals in Turin on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Green Group Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x6) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) 6-3, 6-4 Playing laterCasper Ruud (NOR x4) v Taylor Fritz (USA x8)

Related Topics

USA Russia Turin Belarus Rafael Nadal From

Recent Stories

France to deport 44 migrants rescued by ship in It ..

France to deport 44 migrants rescued by ship in Italy row

1 minute ago
 World population hits 8 billion on Tuesday, creati ..

World population hits 8 billion on Tuesday, creating more challenges: UN

1 minute ago
 Two brothers die due to mudslide in Karachi

Two brothers die due to mudslide in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Bill Clinton Thanks Ex-Reagan Aide Massie For Help ..

Bill Clinton Thanks Ex-Reagan Aide Massie For Helping Prepare for Yeltsin Meetin ..

1 minute ago
 US-China Commission Warns of Chinese Ties With Rus ..

US-China Commission Warns of Chinese Ties With Russia - Report to Congress

6 minutes ago
 EFP hails govt's decision on domestic gas consumpt ..

EFP hails govt's decision on domestic gas consumption

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.