Tennis: ATP Finals results

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :results from the third day of the ATP Finals in Turin on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Green Group Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x6) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) 6-3, 6-4 Playing laterCasper Ruud (NOR x4) v Taylor Fritz (USA x8)