Tennis: ATP Finals Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 14, 2023 | 07:38 PM
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) results from the ATP Finals in Turin on Tuesday (x denotes seeding, times GMT):
Playing Tuesday
Singles
Green Group
Holger Rune (DEN x8) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 2-1 retired
Playing at 2000
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) v Jannik Sinner (ITA x4)
Doubles
Green Group
Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) bt Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4, 6-4
Playing at 1730
Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) v Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)
afp