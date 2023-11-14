Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Finals Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 14, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Results from the ATP Finals in Turin on Tuesday (x denotes seeding, times GMT)

Playing Tuesday

Singles

Green Group

Holger Rune (DEN x8) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 2-1 retired

Playing at 2000

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) v Jannik Sinner (ITA x4)

Doubles

Green Group

Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) bt Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4, 6-4

Playing at 1730

Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) v Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

