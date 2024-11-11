Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Finals Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Tennis: ATP Finals results

Results from the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday (x denotes seeding)

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) results from the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday (x denotes seeding):

John Newcombe Group

Casper Ruud (NOR x6) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) 6-1, 7-5

Related Topics

Turin Casper From

Recent Stories

Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

12 minutes ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

12 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

12 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

12 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

18 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

18 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

19 minutes ago
 SC decides to do color coding of pending constitut ..

SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases

19 minutes ago
 Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes ..

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat

59 seconds ago
 ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over ..

ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens

30 minutes ago
 High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited ..

High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah

30 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports