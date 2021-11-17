Tennis: ATP Finals standings

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Standings from the ATP Tour Finals in Turin after Tuesday's matches (matches played, wins, losses, sets won, sets lost, games won, games lost): Red Group Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2 2 0 4 2 37 30 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2 1 1 3 2 16 19 Jannik Sinner (ITA) 1 1 0 2 0 12 4 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2 0 2 1 4 18 30 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 Green Group Novak Djokovic (SRB) 1 1 0 2 0 13 8 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 1 1 0 2 0 12 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1 0 1 0 2 8 12 Casper Ruud (NOR) 1 0 1 0 2 8 13 Notes: Top two in each group qualify for semi-finals.

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from tournament through injury.