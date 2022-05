Tennis: ATP Geneva Open results - collated

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Geneva Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Quarter-finals Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 6-2, 6-4 Joao Sousa (POR) bt Ilya Ivashka 7-5, 7-5Reilly Opelka (USA x4) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3Casper Ruud (NOR x2) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)