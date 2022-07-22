UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Gstaad Results - 1st Update

Published July 22, 2022

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - 1st update

Results from the ATP tournament in Gstaad on Friday (x denotes seeding)

Gstaad, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Gstaad on Friday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finals Casper Ruud (NOR x1) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4)Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-4, 6-3Matteo Berrettini (ITA x2) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP x5) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

