Tennis: ATP Gstaad Results - Collated

July 23, 2022

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

Results from the ATP tournament in Gstaad on Friday (x denotes seeding)

Gstaad, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Gstaad on Friday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finals Casper Ruud (NOR x1) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4) Albert Ramos Vinolas (ESP x4) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (10/8)Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-4, 6-3Matteo Berrettini (ITA x2) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP x5) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

