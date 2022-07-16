- Home
Tennis: ATP Hall Of Fame Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published July 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM
Newport, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Friday from the ATP Hall of Fame Open (x denotes seed): Quarter-finalsAlexander Bublik (KAZ x3) bt Andy Murray (GBR x6) 7-5, 6-4
