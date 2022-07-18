UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Hall Of Fame Open Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Tennis: ATP Hall of Fame Open results

Newport, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Sunday from the ATP Hall of Fame Open (x denotes seed): FinalMaxime Cressy (USA x4) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x3) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Related Topics

USA Sunday From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

5 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

18 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

1 day ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.