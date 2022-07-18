- Home
Tennis: ATP Hall Of Fame Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2022 | 02:50 AM
Newport, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Sunday from the ATP Hall of Fame Open (x denotes seed): FinalMaxime Cressy (USA x4) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x3) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
