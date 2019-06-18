Tennis: ATP Halle Results - Collated
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:56 PM
Results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Tuesday (x denotes seeding)
Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt John Millman (AUS) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x6) 6-4, 6-4 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-4, 7-5 Andreas Seppi (ITA) bt Mats Moraing (GER) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) bt Rudolf Molleker (GER) 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x7) bt Taylor Fritz (USA) 7-6 (12/10), 6-0 Borna Coric (CRO x4) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 David Goffin (BEL) bt Guido Pella (ARG x8) 6-1, 6-1Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-3, 6-4Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-4, 6-4