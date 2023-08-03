Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Kitzbuehel Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 03, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Tennis: ATP Kitzbuehel Open results

Results in the ATP Kitzbuehel Open results on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Kitzbhel, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Results in the ATP Kitzbuehel Open results on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finals Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x1) bt Daniel Galan (COL) 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-4Sebastian Baez (ARG) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 6-4, 6-3Laslo Djere (SRB x5) bt Pedro Cachin (ARG x3) 6-4, 6-2

More Stories From Sports