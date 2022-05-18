Tennis: ATP Lyon Open results

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Lyon Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): 1st rd Federico Coria (ARG) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Manuel Guinard (FRA) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 2nd rd Cameron Norrie (GBR x1) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 6-4, 6-4 Alex de Minaur (AUS x4) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) bt Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 6-3, 6-4Sebastian Baez (ARG x7) bt Oscar Otte (GER) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2