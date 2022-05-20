- Home
Tennis: ATP Lyon Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2022 | 08:53 PM
Results from the ATP Lyon Open on Friday (x denotes seeding)
Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Lyon Open on Friday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finals Alex Molcan (SVK) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x4) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 afp
