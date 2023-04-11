Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 Alexander Zverev (GER x13) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Ben Shelton (USA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-1, 7-5

Related Topics

USA Russia Ita Belarus From

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

14 minutes ago
 AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt ..

AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt case

24 minutes ago
 Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indi ..

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

42 minutes ago
 UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

59 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

1 hour ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.