Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 Alexander Zverev (GER x13) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Ben Shelton (USA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-1, 7-5