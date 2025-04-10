Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results
Muhammad Rameez Published April 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM
Results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday:
Last 16
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Jack Draper (GBR x5) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
Arthur Fils (FRA x12) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 6-2, 6-3
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-1
Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x9) 6-2, 6-2
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x13) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-3, 6-3
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Sports
-
National Padel Championship kicks off in Karachi2 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi3 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago
-
PSL 10: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to play opening match today9 hours ago
-
PSL 10: How much prize money will winner, runner teams receive?12 hours ago
-
Bangladesh-W thrash Scotland-W to top table in ICC Women's CWC 2025 qualifier23 hours ago
-
CM Maryam congratulates Noor Zaman on winning under-23 World Squash Championship24 hours ago
-
Corbin Bosch tenders apology for unprofessional withdrawal from PSL X1 day ago
-
Pakistan's Noor Zaman clinches World U23 Squash Title, nation celebrates major comeback24 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results1 day ago
-
PM Shehbaz hails Noor Zaman for winning Under-23 World Squash Championship1 day ago
-
Alcaraz eases into Monte Carlo quarter-finals, Draper out1 day ago