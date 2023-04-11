Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Luca Nardi (ITA) bt Valentin Vacherot (MON) 7-5, 7-5 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 7-6 (7/1), 6-0 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 Alexander Zverev (GER x13) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 Karen Khachanov ( x9) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6-2, 6-2 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Ben Shelton (USA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-1, 7-5 2nd rdAndrey Rublev ( x5) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2