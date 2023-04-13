UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 3rd rd Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 Jannik Sinner (ITA x7) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x10) 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) walkover Andrey Rublev (x5) bt Karen Khachanov (x9) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6)Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-3, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Ita Casper Belarus From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

UN experts spotlight 'prima facie war crime' in Is ..

UN experts spotlight 'prima facie war crime' in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem

8 minutes ago
 Biden Says UK Ought to Be More Involved in Support ..

Biden Says UK Ought to Be More Involved in Supporting Peace in Northern Ireland

8 minutes ago
 Weather delays launch of Europe's Jupiter mission ..

Weather delays launch of Europe's Jupiter mission by 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 PTI leaders pursuing anti-Constitution agenda: Uzm ..

PTI leaders pursuing anti-Constitution agenda: Uzma Bukhari

9 minutes ago
 Agriculture development must for bright future: Go ..

Agriculture development must for bright future: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

9 minutes ago
 MWM to observe Al-Quds Day on Friday

MWM to observe Al-Quds Day on Friday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.