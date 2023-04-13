Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 3rd rd Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 Jannik Sinner (ITA x7) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x10) 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) walkover Andrey Rublev (x5) bt Karen Khachanov (x9) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6)Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-3, 6-4