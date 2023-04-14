UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published April 14, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Daniil Medvedev (x3) 6-3, 6-4Andrey Rublev (x5) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) 6-2, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

Xi tells Lula China's development will create oppo ..

Xi tells Lula China's development will create opportunities for Brazil

9 minutes ago
 Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic R ..

Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic Recovery, Financial Stability - ..

7 minutes ago
 US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmis ..

US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmission of Secret Information

7 minutes ago
 Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Pe ..

Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Personae Non Grata - Foreign Min ..

7 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz preside ..

Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz presides important meeting

7 minutes ago
 Anonymous Sudan Cybergroup Hacks Websites of Major ..

Anonymous Sudan Cybergroup Hacks Websites of Major Israeli Banks, Postal Service

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.