Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Daniil Medvedev (x3) 6-3, 6-4Andrey Rublev (x5) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) 6-2, 6-4