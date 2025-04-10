Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM
Results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday:
Last 16
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Jack Draper (GBR x5) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4
Arthur Fils (FRA x12) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 6-2, 6-3
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-1
