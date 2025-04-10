Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - 2nd Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 10, 2025 | 08:29 PM
Results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday:
Last 16
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Jack Draper (GBR x5) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
Arthur Fils (FRA x12) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 6-2, 6-3
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-1
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Sports
-
Islamabad United stroll to win in PSL 2025 opener4 hours ago
-
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match5 hours ago
-
National Padel Championship kicks off in Karachi7 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi8 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win11 hours ago
-
PSL 10: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to play opening match today14 hours ago
-
PSL 10: How much prize money will winner, runner teams receive?17 hours ago
-
Bangladesh-W thrash Scotland-W to top table in ICC Women's CWC 2025 qualifier1 day ago
-
CM Maryam congratulates Noor Zaman on winning under-23 World Squash Championship1 day ago
-
Corbin Bosch tenders apology for unprofessional withdrawal from PSL X1 day ago
-
Pakistan's Noor Zaman clinches World U23 Squash Title, nation celebrates major comeback1 day ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results1 day ago