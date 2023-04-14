UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published April 14, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Jannik Sinner (ITA x7) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) 6-2, 6-2 Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Daniil Medvedev (x3) 6-3, 6-4Andrey Rublev (x5) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x2) 6-2, 6-4

