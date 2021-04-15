UrduPoint.com
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Results

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:55 PM

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo results

Results in the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :results in the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 3rd rd Dan Evans (GBR) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-4, 7-5 David Goffin (BEL x11) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x5) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7)Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Cristian Garin (CHI x16) 6-3, 6-4Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)

