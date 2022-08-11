UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Montreal Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Tennis: ATP Montreal results - 1st update

Results on Wednesday in the ATP Montreal Masters (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :results on Wednesday in the ATP Montreal Masters (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 Roberto Bautista (ESP x14) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 7-5, 6-1Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Holger Rune (DEN) 6-0, 6-3Tommy Paul (USA) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (9/7), 6-3

