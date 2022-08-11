UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Montreal Results - Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Tennis: ATP Montreal results - collated

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :results on Wednesday in the ATP Montreal Masters (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Daniil Medvedev (x1) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2 Alex De Minaur (AUS) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 Albert Ramos (ESP) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) 6-4, 6-2 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 Roberto Bautista (ESP x14) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 7-5, 6-1 Cameron Norrie (GBR x9) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-1, 6-2 Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x6) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 Jannik Sinner (ITA x7) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Holger Rune (DEN) 6-0, 6-3 Gael Monfils (FRA x17) bt Maxime Cressy (USA) 7-6 (12/10), 7-6 (8/6) Jack Draper (GBR) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) Daniel Evans (GBR) bt Andrey Rublev (x5) 6-4, 6-4 Taylor Fritz (USA x10) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4Marin Cilic (CRO x13) bt Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2Tommy Paul (USA) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (9/7), 6-3.

Related Topics

USA Russia Ita Van Casper Belarus From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

1 hour ago
 Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

10 hours ago
 Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

10 hours ago
 Islam never encourages forced conversion of follow ..

Islam never encourages forced conversion of followers of other religions: Abdul ..

10 hours ago
 Mexico says rescuers close to entering mine where ..

Mexico says rescuers close to entering mine where workers trapped

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.