Tennis: ATP Montreal results - collated

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :results on Wednesday in the ATP Montreal Masters (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Daniil Medvedev (x1) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2 Alex De Minaur (AUS) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 Albert Ramos (ESP) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) 6-4, 6-2 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Alex Molcan (SVK) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 Roberto Bautista (ESP x14) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 7-5, 6-1 Cameron Norrie (GBR x9) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-1, 6-2 Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x6) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 Jannik Sinner (ITA x7) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Holger Rune (DEN) 6-0, 6-3 Gael Monfils (FRA x17) bt Maxime Cressy (USA) 7-6 (12/10), 7-6 (8/6) Jack Draper (GBR) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) Daniel Evans (GBR) bt Andrey Rublev (x5) 6-4, 6-4 Taylor Fritz (USA x10) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4Marin Cilic (CRO x13) bt Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2Tommy Paul (USA) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (9/7), 6-3.