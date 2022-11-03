UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters Results

Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Results from the ATP Paris Masters on Thursday

Paris, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Paris Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 3rd rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-1, 6-3Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) bt Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x3) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

