UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters Results

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Results from the ATP Paris Masters on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Paris Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finalsFelix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x8) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) 6-1, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Paris From

Recent Stories

Trump signals 2024 run as Democrats brace for puni ..

Trump signals 2024 run as Democrats brace for punishing midterms

2 minutes ago
 Source of US synagogue threat identified, no more ..

Source of US synagogue threat identified, no more danger: FBI

2 minutes ago
 Twitter mass layoffs begin as Musk launches overha ..

Twitter mass layoffs begin as Musk launches overhaul

2 minutes ago
 Iranians Rally to Mark 43rd Anniversary of US Emba ..

Iranians Rally to Mark 43rd Anniversary of US Embassy Seizure in Tehran - Report ..

5 minutes ago
 G7 Countries Announce New Mechanism to Help Ukrain ..

G7 Countries Announce New Mechanism to Help Ukraine Restore Critical Infrastruct ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh govt grants financial assistance to a studen ..

Sindh govt grants financial assistance to a student

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.