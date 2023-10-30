Tennis: ATP Paris Masters Results
Muhammad Rameez Published October 30, 2023 | 11:52 PM
Results from the ATP Paris Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding)
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) results from the ATP Paris Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding):
1st rd
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-4
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Ben Shelton (USA x15) 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x13) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6-4, 6-2
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x14) 6-3, 6-4
Nicolas Jarry (CHI) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)
Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-4, 6-4
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3