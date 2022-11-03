UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

Results from the ATP Paris Masters on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Paris Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 3rd rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-1, 6-3 Holger Rune (DEN) bt Andrey Rublev (x7) 6-4, 7-5 Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) bt Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x8) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-1, 6-3Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x3) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Paris Ita Casper Belarus From

Recent Stories

Federal Govt demands Punjab Govt to constitute JIT ..

Federal Govt demands Punjab Govt to constitute JIT to investigate attack on Imr ..

1 minute ago
 Any N. Korean Nuclear Attack on US, Allies to Resu ..

Any N. Korean Nuclear Attack on US, Allies to Result in End of Kim Regime- Joint ..

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy Threatens to Skip G20 Summit If Putin At ..

Zelenskyy Threatens to Skip G20 Summit If Putin Attends

1 minute ago
 Russia, China Obliged to Uphold UNSC Resolutions o ..

Russia, China Obliged to Uphold UNSC Resolutions on N. Korean Proliferation - St ..

1 minute ago
 Health Canada Greenlights Moderna COVID-19 Booster ..

Health Canada Greenlights Moderna COVID-19 Booster for Omicron BA.4/5 Variants - ..

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to promote unity, avoid spre ..

Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to promote unity, avoid spreading hatred

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.