Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - 1st update

Results from the ATP Paris Masters on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Paris Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 3rd rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-1, 6-3 Holger Rune (DEN) bt Andrey Rublev (x7) 6-4, 7-5 Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) bt Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x8) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-1, 6-3Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x3) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4