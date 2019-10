Results from the third day of the ATP Paris Masters on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :results from the third day of the ATP Paris Masters on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rdDominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-4Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x11) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3