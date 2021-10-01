UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Sofia Open Results

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Tennis: ATP Sofia Open results

Sofia, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :results from the ATP Sofia Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) James Duckworth (AUS) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-4, 6-4 Filip Krajinovic (SRB x5) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3, 6-0 John Millman (AUS x8) bt Illya Marchenko (UKR) 5-7, 7-6 (7/0), 6-3Marcos Giron (USA) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2)Gael Monfils (FRA x2) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) - walkover

