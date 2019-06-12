Tennis: ATP Stuttgart results - 1st update

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Wednesday (x denotes seeding)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-2, 6-2Milos Raonic (CAN x6) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/1)Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x4) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 7-5