UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: ATP Stuttgart Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:49 PM

Tennis: ATP Stuttgart results - 1st update

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Wednesday (x denotes seeding)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-2, 6-2Milos Raonic (CAN x6) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/1)Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x4) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 7-5

Related Topics

Stuttgart Hun From

Recent Stories

European Commission Ready to Forcibly Cut Italy's ..

9 seconds ago

Sefcovic Sees No Obstacles to Next Round of EU-Rus ..

11 seconds ago

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 results

13 seconds ago

Boy dies of Ebola in Uganda as virus spreads from ..

16 seconds ago

Owners of Estonian Trawler Roxen Seized by Russia ..

5 minutes ago

Sudanese Military Council Says Opposes Int'l Probe ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.