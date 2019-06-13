UrduPoint.com
Tennis: ATP Stuttgart Results

Muhammad Rameez 6 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:00 PM

Tennis: ATP Stuttgart results

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Dustin Brown (GER) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x1) 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3Denis Kudla (USA) bt Gal Monfils (FRA x5) 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/3)Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x2) 6-4, 6-2

