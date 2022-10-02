- Home
Tennis: ATP Tel Aviv Open Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2022 | 10:40 PM
Tel Aviv, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :result from the ATP's Tel Aviv Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalNovak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x2) 6-3, 6-4
