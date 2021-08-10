UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Toronto Results

Tue 10th August 2021

Tennis: ATP Toronto results

Toronto, Canada, Aug 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :results from Monday's matches at the ATP Toronto Masters tournament (x denotes seed): 1st rdMarin Cilic (CRO) bt Albert Ramos (ESP) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3Ugo Humbert (FRA) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-3, 6-4

More Stories From Sports

