Tennis: ATP Toronto results - 2nd update

Toronto, Canada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Tuesday in the ATP Toronto Masters (x denotes seeded player): 1st rd Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 John Isner (USA) bt Alejandro Davidovich (ESP) 6-4, 6-1 Frances Tiafoe (USA) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-4, 6-3 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 Benoit Paire (FRA) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 6-4 2nd rd Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4Casper Ruud (NOR x6) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-3, 6-7 (13/15), 6-1.

