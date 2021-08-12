Tennis: ATP Toronto results - collated

UrduPoint.com

Toronto, Canada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Wednesday in the ATP Toronto Masters (x denotes seeded player): 2nd rd James Duckworth (AUS) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x16) 6-3, 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x12) 6-1, 6-1 Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) walkover Andrey Rublev (RUS x4) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 John Isner (USA) bt Christian Garín (CHI x13) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Gael Monfils (FRA x11) bt John Millman (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Frances Tiafoe (USA) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x5) 6-1, 6-4 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x9) 7-5, 6-4 Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS x15) 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 Diego Schwartzman (ARG x8) bt Benoît Paire (FRA) 7-5, 6-1Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x10) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 6-3, 6-4Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-2, 6-3.

