- Home
- News
- Auto
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Other
- Pictures
Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem Open Results
Muhammad Rameez Published August 26, 2023 | 01:00 AM
WinstonSalem, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :results on Friday at the ATP Winston-Salem Open (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsJir� Lehecka (CZE x5) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x3) by walkover
Related Topics
Recent Stories
UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation
UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..
At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM
NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS
Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota
CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..
Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony
AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy
Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif
AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah
Probation officers from information group visits Sindh University
Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continues
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: WTA Cleveland results2 minutes ago
-
Hermoso 'did not consent' to Rubiales kiss42 minutes ago
-
Spanish football chief Rubiales refuses to quit over player kiss4 hours ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea against possible removal of Zaka Ashraf4 hours ago
-
360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced domestic contracts in upcoming season5 hours ago
-
Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured at a reception5 hours ago
-
Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis6 hours ago
-
World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals spot in Paris Olympics8 hours ago
-
Reception held in honor of two KP players selected in Pakistan Davis Cup Squad8 hours ago
-
'Genuine leader' Skelton to captain Australia in final Rugby World Cup warm-up11 hours ago
-
Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan13 hours ago
-
Babar Azam sets new record in ODI cricket13 hours ago