Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem Open Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published August 25, 2022 | 09:50 AM
WinstonSalem, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :results from ATP Winston-Salem Open tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seed): 3rd rd Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-3 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) bt Albert Ramos (ESP x8) 6-3, 6-3 Maxime Cressy (USA x4) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x14) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x2) bt Jaume Munar (ESP x15) 6-3, 6-3Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (9/11), 6-3.