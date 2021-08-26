UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem results - collated

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :results on Wednesday in the ATP hardcourt tournament in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (x-denotes seed): 3rd rd Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x1) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER x16) 6-2, 6-3 Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x9) 6-2, 6-1 Richard Gasquet (FRA x14) bt Daniel Evans (GBR x3) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Benoit Paire (FRA x12) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 7-5, 6-2 Frances Tiafoe (USA x13) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/2)Marcos Giron (USA) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x15) bt Márton Fucsovics (HUN x4) 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

